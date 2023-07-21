Report: Colts Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad To One-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are signing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Muhammad’s agents.

Muhammad previously spent time in Indianapolis from 2018-2021 and recorded 11 sacks and 88 solo tackles over four seasons.

After starting all 17 games and recording a career-best six sacks and 32 solo tackles for the Colts in 2021, Muhammad signed with the Chicago Bears and spent one year with former Indianapolis defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus.

During his one season with the Bears, the veteran defensive end appeared in 16 games, making nine starts and recorded one sack, 15 solo tackles and one forced fumble.

Muhammad joins a fairly crowded defensive end room that includes Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis and others.

The signing of Muhammad provides the Colts’ defensive line with more depth going into the 2023 season, and it’ll be interesting to see his potential role along their defensive line going forward.