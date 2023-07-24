Report: Colts Sign Rookie Draft Picks JuJu Brents, Blake Freeland

The Indianapolis Colts signed rookie cornerback JuJu Brents and rookie tackle Blake Freeland, the team announced via Twitter on Monday.

We have signed CB JuJu Brents and T Blake Freeland. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 24, 2023

Brents and Freeland are the latest to sign their rookie deals, leaving first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson as the only draft pick that remains to be signed.

Brents signed a four-year, $8.197 million contract, which includes a signing bonus of $2.96 million, according to overthecap.com and reporter Mike Chappell.

That leaves only Anthony Richardson. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) July 24, 2023

Brents, a second-round pick out of Kansas State, could possibly see significant playing time once he returns from his wrist injury. The 6’3” corner is a player whom the Colts believe has tremendous upside, and Indianapolis is hoping Brents’ production from Kansas State can carry over into the upcoming season.

In 2022, Brents recoded a career-best four interceptions, 45 tackles (28 solo) and four pass deflections. During the 2021 season, Brents recorded 41 solo tackles, an interception and two pass deflections.

As for Freeland, he signed a four-year, $4.655 million contract, which included an $815,880 signing bonus, per Chappell.

Freeland was a fourth-round selection out of BYU and has experience playing both left and right tackle, and tackles rarely play on both sides of the offensive line. Freeland’s versatility may come in handy for Indianapolis at some point this season.