Report: Colts sign QB Anthony Richardson to 4-Year, $34 million rookie contract

The Indianapolis Colts have signed quarterback Anthony Richardson to his rookie contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Richardson inked a fully-guaranteed deal that is worth $33.99 million that includes a $21.72 signing bonus, which is paid entirely upfront, according to Rapoport. As with all first-round draft picks, Richardson’s deal also includes a fifth-year option.

With Richardson signing his rookie contract, all 12 of Indianapolis’ draft selections have now been signed. Richardson signed his rookie deal not long after cornerback JuJu Brents and tackle Blake Freeland signed their deals.

Richardson, whom Indianapolis selected with the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft, is the first quarterback to be taken by the franchise in round one since Andrew Luck back in 2012.

Just as the Colts are banking on Richardson’s unique traits and upside, they’re also betting on first-year head coach Shane Steichen to help develop Richardson into the organization’s long-term answer at the position.