Should the Colts sign recently cut Ex-Commanders veteran OG Andrew Norwell?

The Washington Commanders released veteran guard and former NFL All-Pro Andrew Norwell on Monday, which begs the question of whether the Indianapolis Colts should be potential suitors for the new free agent.

The 31 year old offensive guard has made 127 career starts—including 16 games for the Commanders this past season (although on the left side, which could be problematic in Indianapolis with NFL All-Pro Quenton Nelson anchoring that side). He missed last year’s season finale with an elbow injury and had been placed on PUP before his release.

An Ohio State standout (and prior collegiate teammate of former Colt Jack Mewhort), Norwell is most known for his playing career with the Carolina Panthers (2014-17), where he became a household name among league interior offensive linemen, but he has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-21) and most recently, the Commanders (2022).

The good news for the Colts is that Norwell is a veteran guard with a wealth of starting experience who wasn’t available earlier this offseason. The bad news is that he’s coming off his worst PFF career grade and after nine NFL seasons, his best football may be well behind him at this stage of his playing career. Plus, can he even play right guard right now?

The hope is that while Norwell may not be an NFL All-Pro offensive guard anymore, he could still help an NFL team as either a serviceable starter or quality backup interior lineman.

For Indy, Norwell could be a battle tested option who could push incumbent Will Fries for the starting right guard job, providing valuable depth as a veteran backup in the process.