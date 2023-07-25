Colts training camp kickoff primer: schedule and what to watch for

The Indianapolis Colts officially kick off their long awaited training camp at Westfield, IN, this Wednesday, July 26th, for team morning practices that run from 10:00 to 11:00 AM EST.

The remainder of their training camp schedule, which finales with joint training camp practices against the Chicago Bears on Wednesday and Thursday, August 16th and 17th (*those scrimmage tickets already sold out), can be found here:

The #ColtsCamp schedule is here! — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 27, 2023

Of course, a lot of eyes will be on the much anticipated arrival of top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who figures to flash at times with his athleticism, mobility, and strong arm—but likely will make his fair share of expected rookie mistakes too in the passing game.

One thing Colts fans will want to watch is whether there’s already been improvement with his short passing accuracy—something he’ll need to work on from his playing days at Florida.

Otherwise, there should be a breath of fresh air at Grand Park at Westfield entirely in that July heat, as new Colts head coach Shane Steichen should bring his own personality, play-calling, leadership, and (much needed) attitude to the sidelines for Indianapolis.

A few other key areas I’ll be keeping my eyes on during Colts Camp: whether star running back Jonathan Taylor looks fully healthy after offseason ankle surgery, Shaquille Leonard’s ongoing recovery after a second back surgery, the starting right guard spot, and a very young Colts secondary—especially at starting outside cornerback this upcoming season.