Colts place RB Jonathan Taylor, two others on Active/PUP List to begin training camp

The Colts made a surprise roster move on Tuesday afternoon, placing star running back Jonathan Taylor on the Active/PUP list.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: Indianapolis Colts Minicamp IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts in a surprise roster move placed running back Jonathan Taylor, as well as defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and rookie tight end Will Mallory on the Active/PUP list—and all three players can be activated any time during the team’s training camp:

To be fair, Taylor is coming off offseason ankle surgery and may be just taking it easy to start Colts camp—as running backs don’t really need unnecessary mileage to begin with.

However, last we heard from team owner Jim Irsay, Taylor had been ‘healed up’ a few weeks back. It’s possible that this could be some gamesmanship as far as a contract holdout is concerned regarding Taylor still ‘reporting for camp’ but otherwise, being ‘hurt’:

Otherwise, Lewis is still recovering from a season-ending torn patellar tendon suffered last year, so his initial absence seems logical.

Meanwhile, Mallory, who was a 2023 5th round pick of the Colts, has a foot injury.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard indicated that both players are close to returning to the football field for Indianapolis earlier on Tuesday.

We’ll do our best to keep you updated on Taylor’s status regarding what appears to be a very fluid situation regarding his PUP status—and a potential contract leverage play?

For the Colts though, his return to the field would be ideal, especially with top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson looking to build initial chemistry with the Indy backfield.

