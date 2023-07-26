Colts Michael Pittman Jr. and fellow skill position players had a 3-day workout in Miami

Indianapolis Colts starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and ‘95% of the team’s skill position players’—including all three quarterbacks, took a 3-day trip to Miami in order to get some extra work in recently this offseason (via Fox59/CBS4’s Alexa Ross):

Michael Pittman Jr. says all 3 #Colts QBs and 95% of the offensive skill players took a three-day trip to Miami to get some good work in.



Colts tight end Jelani Woods reportedly did not attend because of a personal matter.

This isn’t the first time, particularly Pittman Jr., has met up with some of his teammates during an offseason for a little extra training and camaraderie.

It’s a good opportunity for a lot of the young skill-position players to build chemistry and get better familiar with the Colts two new quarterbacks—which includes both top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew. Both hoping to start this upcoming season.

That extra work that players put in behind the scenes can a lot times be the difference between being good, and being great. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning, those guys were all tireless workers when the camera wasn’t on, whether it was taking thousands of extra jumpshots after practice or putting in an extra film study session after a big win, burning the midnight oil.

It’s encouraging to see that these young Colts are looking to build rapport with one another by putting in the extra work and time. Hopefully, that familiarity shows on the football field this upcoming season, when the Colts are hoping to surprise a lot of teams.