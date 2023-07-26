Colts’ Kenny Moore II wants to continue his playing career in Indy entering contract year

Entering a contract year, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II wants to continue his career in Indianapolis, following a frustrating 2022 season with the team (via The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer):

Kenny Moore II asked if he wants to continue his career in Indy: “Hell, yeah.”

Said his goal this season is just to play the best ball he can and let the chips fall where they may. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 25, 2023

At 27 years of age, Moore II is one of the veteran leaders in what’s largely otherwise a very, very young Colts secondary—particularly at starting cornerback.

Despite being an NFL Pro Bowler just a season ago in 2021, Moore II did not appear to be nearly as comfortable playing in new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s system than he was with now Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Still, Moore II could be extra motivated, especially as a pending free agent, to better adapt—and having had another year and training camp in Bradley’s defensive system. While he may not be as of a natural as he was in Eberflus’s defensive scheme, he could still be clearly better than what he showed last season—when he really didn’t look like his prior self.

The Colts will be counting on Moore II to anchor the slot cornerback position again, where up until last season, he was one of the best defenders in the league. When playing to the best of his best cornerback ability, Moore II is sticky in coverage, a sure tackler, and offers versatility as an occasional blitzer—and can also cover along the outside if needed.

Getting Moore II to return to his prior Pro Bowl form would go a long way towards the Colts making some surprise noise in the AFC playoff hunt—as he along with a lot of their other top stars either saw diminished production or were limited by injuries last season.