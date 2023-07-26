Colts Training Camp Takeaways from ‘Day 1’

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off training camp on Wednesday, and there were a few key takeaways to start one of the fun parts of the offseason—as football is almost back, folks:
Gardner Minshew Handled First-Team QB Reps
Minshew finishes 4-4 with a TD in 11-on-11 work. Richardson was 2-2 with a rushing TD and a passing TD. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 26, 2023
Anthony Richardson finishes his first 7-on-7 drill with a red-zone TD to a sliding Vyncint Smith.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 26, 2023
He was 2-for-2 with a TD to Ethan Fernea and a rushing TD in 11-on-11 drills. #Colts
Shaquille Leonard Wasn’t All That Limited
Shaquille Leonard is pretty darn active for Day 1.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 26, 2023
All of positional work. And now has taken a couple of starting reps to begin 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 sessions.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard participating in all periods of today’s first practice (including full team) might be the best news the Colts have gotten in a LONG time. I cannot overstate this. pic.twitter.com/U3xlCURMKz— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 26, 2023
Kenny Moore II with a Big Pass Breakup
Kenny Moore II gets the first big defensive play, breaking up a Gardner Minshew pass intended for Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone during 7-on-7 work. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 26, 2023
Some Key Secondary Absences (and a Return)
*CBs JuJu Brents and S Julian Blackmon missed practice with hamstring issues.— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) July 26, 2023
*Starting o-line as expected: Raimann, Q, Kelly, Fries, Smith. Jake Witt backup LT, Blake Freeland backup RT.
*First practice 1 hour. Expect that to increase as Steichen gets past ease-in phase. https://t.co/PZWEFwvMhc
With Julian Blackmon (hamstring) out, Nick Cross got the start at strong safety. Interested to see how he builds off a redshirt year— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) July 26, 2023
Drew Ogletree is in full pads with a knee brace, moving well and looking huge for a second-year player. Chris Ballard is excited about him
Jonathan Taylor’s Activation Off PUP Appears Fluid
Steichen didn’t offer a timeline for Taylor’s return, said only that Taylor would be back out here when he’s healthy— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 26, 2023
Loading comments...