 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts Training Camp Takeaways from ‘Day 1’

There were some surprises as Colts camp finally kicked off.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off training camp on Wednesday, and there were a few key takeaways to start one of the fun parts of the offseason—as football is almost back, folks:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew Handled First-Team QB Reps

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Shaquille Leonard Wasn’t All That Limited

NFL: JUN 14 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kenny Moore II with a Big Pass Breakup

NFL: JUN 07 Indianapolis Colts OTA Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some Key Secondary Absences (and a Return)

NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor’s Activation Off PUP Appears Fluid

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...