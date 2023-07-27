Report: Colts Working Out QB Reid Sinnett Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts are working out quarterback Reid Sinnett on Thursday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Source: The #Colts are working out QB Reid Sinnett this morning.



The 6-4, 225-pound Sinnett was on the #Dolphins’ practice squad last season and most recently played in the XFL. Previously, he spent time with the #Eagles and #Buccaneers as well. As I reported, Sinnett worked… pic.twitter.com/eueSCSOlcP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 27, 2023

As Schultz mentioned, Sinnett was most recently a part of the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad last season before spending time in the XFL. Sinnett has also previously spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recently worked out for the Seattle Seahawks.

Sinnett, a former undrafted free agent in 2020, originally signed with the Buccaneers before eventually being picked up off waivers by the Eagles in 2021, where he spent the the remainder of that season on their active roster. Following his time in Philadelphia, Sinnett spent a brief period with the Dolphins in 2022.

Although Indianapolis already has three quarterbacks on their roster, Sinnett, if signed, could be a practice squad candidate and add more competition for the team’s third quarterback roster spot.

It’s also worth noting the NFL’s recent rule change, which, according to NFL.com, “allows clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.”