Report: Colts Sign Former Kansas City Chiefs CB Chris Lammons

The Indianapolis Colts have signed free-agent cornerback Chris Lammons, the team announced via Twitter on Thursday.

Lammons has spent time with a few different teams around the league since being drafted in 2018. Most recently, the veteran cornerback played his last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and recorded 13 combined tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble during that time.

In his career, Lammons has appeared in 42 career games between the Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints and has recorded a total of 18 tackles (nine solo), one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. Additionally, Lammons has appeared in 12 or more games in three of his last four seasons, including 16 regular-season games with the Chiefs last season.

Indianapolis has one of the NFL’s youngest and fairly inexperienced cornerback rooms, so adding a veteran cornerback makes a lot of sense, especially one like Lammons, who brings along playoff and special teams experience.