Colts Training Camp Takeaways Day 2: QB Anthony Richardson Takes All First-Team Reps

The Indianapolis Colts held their second training camp practice on Friday, and despite practice being moved indoors due to weather, there were plenty of important takeaways.

Both Andrew Thomison and Luke Schultheis were in attendance for training camp Friday. Here’s what stood out most on Day 2 of Colts training camp:

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson takes all first-team reps:

It was rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson that saw all starting reps on Friday instead of veteran Gardner Minshew, who ran with the team’s second offense after taking all of the first-team reps on Wednesday. Overall, Richardson had some impressive moments, completing 3-of-5 passes to rookie running back Evan Hull, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Richardson’s awareness and pocket presence were both noticeable at times, and he made a very impressive play during the team’s 7-on-7 period when he scrambled out to keep a play alive and found wide receiver Alec Pierce for a 50-yard touchdown.

Minshew had a solid morning and was 6-of-8 passing overall. He completed passes to Ethan Fernea (twice), Drew Ogletree, Kylen Granson, Malik Turner and Ashton Dulin. It’ll be interesting to see how the Colts and new head coach Shane Steichen continue to approach splitting the team reps at quarterback as training camp progresses.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard practices on second day of camp:

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard did participate on Day 2 of camp, and he continued to look improved from a movement standpoint. Leonard participated in individual drills, as well as 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions. Leonard said during Day 1 of camp that he needs to continue to practice to get better, something he hadn’t been able to do since last November. Friday’s practice was a good indication that the All-Pro linebacker is continuing to progress in the right direction as he works toward being ready to go for Week 1 against Jacksonville.

Running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice from the sidelines:

Running back Jonathan Taylor was in attendance for Friday’s practice but watched from the sidelines after being placed on the PUP list recently. It should be noted that Taylor can be activated at any time when he’s healthy. Colts head coach Shane Steichen didn’t offer much of an update on when Taylor could be back. “He’s here,” said Steichen on Taylor after practice Friday. “We’ve had private conversations and I’ll keep those private. But he’s here every single day.” Taylor is an essential piece to Indianapolis’ offense, and his absence will be something to closely monitor throughout the next few weeks.

Colts’ young cornerbacks see plenty of first-team reps:

As the Colts patiently await the return of rookie cornerback JuJu Brents, the rest of their defensive back room, including Dallis Flowers, Kenny Moore II and Darrell Baker Jr., saw plenty of first-team reps on Friday. Even though Indianapolis added a veteran cornerback in Chris Lammons on Thursday, general manager Chris Ballard briefly mentioned wanting to stick with a younger secondary this season. Friday’s practice offered a closer look into what the team’s plan at cornerback could look like this season, as Ballard and others within the organization are eager to see some young players take that next step.