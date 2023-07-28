The Indianapolis Colts Sign CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

It’s no secret that the Indianapolis Colts needed to make a move at cornerback after trading former pro bowler Stephon Gilmore followed by the Isaiah Rodgers situation.

In effort to add depth at cornerback the Colts have signed former Dallas Cowboy Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

Taylor-Stuart went un-drafted in 2022 and spent the entire season on the reserved-injured list.

Signed free agent CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart and waived CB Cole Coleman.. pic.twitter.com/ETf4o4VTtb — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 28, 2023

Additionally the Indianapolis Colts have waived cornerback Cole Coleman who was signed by the team back in May.

With training camp underway it’s not surprising to see the Colts making moves to address a seemingly weak position on the roster - and this may not be the last move they make.