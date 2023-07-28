 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Indianapolis Colts Sign CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

The Indianapolis Colts have made roster moves on Friday afternoon.

By Josh Hudgens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the Indianapolis Colts needed to make a move at cornerback after trading former pro bowler Stephon Gilmore followed by the Isaiah Rodgers situation.

In effort to add depth at cornerback the Colts have signed former Dallas Cowboy Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

Taylor-Stuart went un-drafted in 2022 and spent the entire season on the reserved-injured list.

Additionally the Indianapolis Colts have waived cornerback Cole Coleman who was signed by the team back in May.

With training camp underway it’s not surprising to see the Colts making moves to address a seemingly weak position on the roster - and this may not be the last move they make.

