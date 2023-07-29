Is it Possible That Jonathan Taylor Has Played His Last Down With The Indianapolis Colts?

Unless if you’ve been living under a rock, then you’ve probably heard that there was a bit of a Twitter spat between Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Jonathan Taylor’s agent.

Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player https://t.co/ZYvrLhxygG — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa has gone as far as saying that he doubts the team’s relationship with the star running back can be fixed. That said, Jim Irsay seems to believe otherwise:

“The comment wasn’t really directed at Jonathan,” Irsay shared with ESPN. “We haven’t exchanged any contract numbers with each other or anything like that. So, it’s not like we’re in the midst of that. I think we had a tough season last year. Didn’t win a lot of games. This is a year about coming back together and having a great year and we’re really depending on Jonathan to team up with Anthony Richardson to try and pull together to have a great year.”

Irsay additionally shared that he’d like for Taylor’s extension to get done after this season.

“Our hope is Jonathan has an outstanding year and that we have a good year as a team and then we get his next contract done. That’s the hope. We think the world of him as a person, as a player. It’s just timing. When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid.”

It would be easy to speculate that Taylor wants to get a deal done now where as the Colts want to wait till next offseason which could cause some conflict.

Jonathan Taylor watched practice today with a stoic face nearly the entire time. The #Colts RB remains on PUP with no timeline on his return.



HC Shane Steichen: “He’s here. Like I said, I’ve had private conversations. I’ll keep those private, but he’s here every single day.” pic.twitter.com/TATfKPrK32 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 28, 2023

That said, with Irsay trying to publicly clear the air, it does appear he wants Jonathan Taylor to remain an Indianapolis Colt. Which makes me believe no matter how ugly the social media bout got, cooler heads will prevail.

After all, the Colts do have a rookie quarterback who would benefit from an elite running back to help ease his transition into the NFL.