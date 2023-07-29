Colts Owner Jim Irsay: ‘We’re not trading Jonathan Taylor’

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade on Saturday evening following a private conversation with owner Jim Irsay.

Following Taylor’s request for a trade, Irsay made it very clear that the team has zero intentions of honoring Taylor’s request. Irsay told NFL reporter, Albert Breer, “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2023

When Irsay mentioned the month of October, many would assume he is referring to the league’s trade deadline, as ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder mentions below.

Jim Irsay to ESPN: "We will not trade Jonathan Taylor. That is a certainty. Not now or not in October."



(a reference to the trade deadline, I presume) — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 30, 2023

It’s anyone’s guess as to how this situation will ultimately end. It appears that Indianapolis wants to see Taylor, who has been the team’s best offensive weapon since being drafted in 2020, play out the remainder of his rookie contract. Taylor, on the other hand, is seeking a new deal from the organization, and every indication thus far seems to suggest that the two sides may not be able to come to a long-term agreement.

There’s no questioning Taylor’s level of production on the field, and he’s been nothing but a professional off the field as well. In 2021, Taylor set a Colts franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (1,811) as well as rushing touchdowns (18). But a minor injury to his ankle limited the All-Pro back to just 811 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2022.

When you consider how the rest of the running back market has played out over the last few months, with names like Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and others, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Taylor and the Colts can reach an agreement that seems reasonable for all parties involved.

As of now, though, one thing has been made abundantly certain: The Colts have zero intentions of trading away its best offensive player.