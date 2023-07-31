Report: Colts Running Back Zack Moss Expected To Miss Around Six Weeks With Broken Arm

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss broke his arm during Monday’s training camp practice and is expected to miss around six weeks, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Moss, who had come over to Indianapolis in a trade last season, had been taking starting reps with fellow running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) currently on the PUP list. In eight games (three starts) during the 2022 season, Moss had 365 rushing yards on 76 attempts and one rushing touchdown.

With Moss and Taylor out, the Colts may turn to Deon Jackson and rookie sixth-round pick Evan Hull, who’s had some impressive moments throughout camp thus far, to help carry the load until Moss returns to the starting lineup.

Moss, who is on the final year of his rookie contract, could still likely be in for more of a significant role in 2023 once he returns, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Taylor.

The Colts could also consider looking into available free-agent running backs to possibly add a more experienced veteran in the lineup who may temporarily take the place of Moss until he’s able to return to on-field action.