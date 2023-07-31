 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts To Work Out Veteran OL Jesse Davis Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts could be adding more veteran depth to their offensive line.

By Andrew Thomison
NFL: SEP 24 Dolphins at Jaguars Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are working out veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis on Tuesday, per Jordan Schultz.

The 31-year-old offensive lineman would add a veteran presence to an otherwise young offensive line depth-wise. A former undrafted free agent, Davis entered the league in 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins (2017-2021) playing a handful of positions.

Davis was most recently a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, where he was a backup tackle for them and appeared in 14 games.

Davis is a versatile offensive lineman with experience playing both tackle spots and right guard. The veteran offensive lineman has spent 46 of his 72 career games at tackle while the other 26 games have been at right guard, a position where bringing in a veteran could be beneficial for Indianapolis this season.

The Colts don’t have a lot of proven depth behind their starting five of Bernard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and Braden Smith. Bringing in a veteran offensive lineman, especially one with experience at three different positions, would make sense and perhaps even provide some competition throughout training camp.

