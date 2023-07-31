Report: Colts To Work Out Veteran OL Jesse Davis Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts are working out veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis on Tuesday, per Jordan Schultz.

Source: The #Colts are working out OL Jesse Davis tomorrow.



Versatile lineman who has 72 starts playing both guard and tackle, mostly with the #Dolphins from 2017-2021. pic.twitter.com/2yhfxJFutg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2023

The 31-year-old offensive lineman would add a veteran presence to an otherwise young offensive line depth-wise. A former undrafted free agent, Davis entered the league in 2015 with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins (2017-2021) playing a handful of positions.

Davis was most recently a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, where he was a backup tackle for them and appeared in 14 games.

Davis is a versatile offensive lineman with experience playing both tackle spots and right guard. The veteran offensive lineman has spent 46 of his 72 career games at tackle while the other 26 games have been at right guard, a position where bringing in a veteran could be beneficial for Indianapolis this season.

The Colts don’t have a lot of proven depth behind their starting five of Bernard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and Braden Smith. Bringing in a veteran offensive lineman, especially one with experience at three different positions, would make sense and perhaps even provide some competition throughout training camp.