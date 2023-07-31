Colts Training Camp Day 4: Stampede lays hit-stick in Day 4

WESTFIELD – In the midst of Monday’s fourth training camp practice — the first practice with full contact — Colts running back Zack Moss suffered a broken right arm and could miss six weeks of action.

The Colts acquired Moss on Nov. 1 from the Buffalo Bills for RB Nyheim Hines. The 24-year old became the Colts’ primary tailback after Jonathan Taylor suffered a season-ending ankle injury in December. Moss took the majority of first-team reps during training camp as Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

As if boxer Terrence “Bud” Crawford were veritably chasing the Colts backfield into the corner of the ring, the RB room got struck by another vicious hit. During Monday’s first 11-on-11 team drill, Moss ran an angle route from the backfield and got lit up by linebacker Zaire Franklin after making the catch.

Moss seemingly shrugged the hit off, but later took a damaging blow on a run between the tackles. Once he slammed his helmet on the ground, coaches recognized his anger was in response to agonizing pain.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson did not practice after undergoing a nose procedure on Sunday to correct his nasal septum.

“We had to get it done and yesterday was the off day so we got it done,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said in his opening statement after practice. “He should be back tomorrow, and if he’s not, he’ll be back the next day. It’s nothing serious”

The remaining active RB room includes Deon Jackson (2021 undrafted free agent), Evan Hull (2023 fifth round pick - Northwestern), Zavier Scott (2023 undrafted free agent - Maine), and Jake Funk (signed to practice squad in November 2022 and promoted to the active roster in January).

News broke of Taylor’s trade request late Saturday night after Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke to the media. The disgruntled 25-year old responded publicly on “X” for the first time all training camp, only to deny allegations that he reported a non-football back injury to any member of the Colts medical staff during his physical.

Taylor (@JayT23) wrote on “X”: “1. Never had a back pain. 2. Never reported back pain.”

When the defense split to the southernmost field for individual drills, position groups trained in a circuit of stations aiming to punch the football out from the ball carrier, snag the leather at its highest point during tip drills, and dive for fumble recoveries in the end zone. The starting defensive front consisting of Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner timed their burst off the line of scrimmage. Linebackers and defensive backs backpedaled from cone-to-cone working on breaks and tackling angles.

Shaquille Leonard participated in warm ups and individual drills, but sat out during the contact team drills.

Steichen emphasized physicality during Monday’s practice and the stampede in white jerseys laid the wood. Odeyingbo secured what would have been a sack off the edge and linebacker EJ Speed read a dump off to perfection, blowing the play up in the backfield.

“When camp ramps up and you start going a little bit more, guys are going to get a little tired,” Steichen said. “When you see the most mental errors is when guys get tired..” — TBG

The offense ran a two tight end set with Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson during the 11-on-11 team drill. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with Michael Pittman Jr. on a slant route. The fifth-year QB found success throwing in the 7-on-7 drills, completing 10-yard out routes to receivers Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin and zipped slants to Isaiah McKenzie and Deon Jackson.

Attention to detail is imperative to Steichen as his first training camp commanding the Colts ramps up.

“Throughout this week, we’ll ramp up practice,” Steichen said. “Tomorrow, we’ll go an hour (and) 30 (minutes). When we get to Thursday, we’ll be at an hour (and) 45 (minutes). We’re starting low and we’re going high, but all those things – like the details of everything in this league. This game is all about details. We’ve got to be on it with every detail – it starts with us as coaches and the players got to get it done on the field.” – TBG