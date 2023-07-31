 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts QB Anthony Richardson underwent minor nose surgery to correct nasal septum

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a minor surgery, but it shouldn’t be a big deal as he’s expected to return to the practice field later this week.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson recently underwent minor nose surgery to correct his nasal septum:

It appears to just be a minor correction surgery that was presumably unrelated to football, and the recovery time appears to be minimal—with Richardson projected to be back on the practice field no later than Thursday’s training camp practice.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the surgery reportedly ‘went well.’

At first glance, reading the first part of the team’s tweet may have given some Colts fans a brief scare regarding Richardson undergoing a procedure:

However, all signs are that Richardson will be back on the field later this week and will likely be sharing first-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew yet again for the time being.

