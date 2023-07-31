Colts QB Anthony Richardson underwent minor nose surgery to correct nasal septum

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson recently underwent minor nose surgery to correct his nasal septum:

Anthony Richardson had a procedure on his nose yesterday to correct his nasal septum. He will miss practice today and depending on how he feels we expect him to return tomorrow. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 31, 2023

It appears to just be a minor correction surgery that was presumably unrelated to football, and the recovery time appears to be minimal—with Richardson projected to be back on the practice field no later than Thursday’s training camp practice.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the surgery reportedly ‘went well.’

At first glance, reading the first part of the team’s tweet may have given some Colts fans a brief scare regarding Richardson undergoing a procedure:

From Inside Training Camp, with some free advice for @Colts social media account: Don’t start a tweet like this with “Anthony Richardson had a procedure…”



pic.twitter.com/yLCinMhctl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2023

However, all signs are that Richardson will be back on the field later this week and will likely be sharing first-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew yet again for the time being.