Colts activate rookie TE Will Mallory from the Active/PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has activated rookie tight end Will Mallory off the Active/PUP list—with the team’s training camp kicking off last week:

Mallory was recovering from a foot injury this offseason, but it appears that it has healed—and he’ll now compete in a crowded Colts tight end room that already includes Mo Alie Cox, Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree, and Kylen Granson among others.

Selected by the Colts in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft, the 6’4.5”, 239 pound Mallory (with a 4.54 forty time) could potentially provide a seam stretcher and down the field option at tight end for the Colts offense—which it’s somewhat lacking right now.

He caught 42 receptions for 538 receiving yards (12.8 ypr. avg.) and 3 touchdown receptions during 12 starts for the Miami Hurricanes last season—earning Second-Team All-ACC honors. However, he’ll need to improve his blocking at the next level.

That being said, he should add even more depth and competition to a loaded position.