CBS Sports Lists Colts Rookie QB Anthony Richardson as 2023 ‘Offensive X-Factor’

According to CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is listed as his ‘offensive X-Factor’ for the Horseshoe ahead of the 2023 season:

Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson Richardson is a one-of-a-kind athlete, one of the most unique players ever to enter the league. How he’s able to make the transition to the NFL, and how immediately he’s able to translate that athleticism into production — whether on the ground or through the air — is the single-most important factor for the Colts’ offense this season.

Showcasing elite size, speed, and athleticism, the sky is truly the limit for the uber-talented Richardson, who was recently selected by the Colts with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft—and has a chance in Indianapolis to ultimately go full super nova.

Not to mention, Richardson also possesses a strong arm and surprisingly really impressive pocket presence, despite limited starting experience at Florida and being relatively green all together (*having just turned 21 years of age in May).

Richardson has unique dual-threat ability, as a dynamic quarterback with his ability to both pass and rush the football at a high-level. Similarly to how he deployed NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts last season, new Colts head coach Shane Steichen figures to utilize Richardson similarly, prominently featuring the rookie in RPOs, play-action, and bootlegs.

No NFL team will have upgraded its arm strength, downfield ability, and mobility more than the Colts this singular offseason, who replaced the aged, ‘twilight of his career’ Matt Ryan, with arguably the most athletic quarterback in NFL Combine history ever, Richardson.

We’ll have to see whether the Colts’ initial faith in Richardson eventually comes to fruition, but he has the immediate opportunity to add a dynamic playmaking dimension to the quarterback position that Indy simply hasn’t had enough of recently—or even at all.