Colts sign RB Toriano Clinton to depleted backfield; Waive DT Jamal Woods

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed running back Toriano Clinton and waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods in a corresponding roster move.

The 5’8”, 187 pound running back from the UIndy ran a 4.65 forty time at his local pro day and is the program’s all-time leading rusher, as well as single-season rushing yards king respectively. He also has collegiate experience returning kickoffs as a standout there:

Colts signed undrafted free agent running back Toriano Clinton, the University of Indianapolis’ all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2023

During 43 career games, Clinton rushed for 4,538 rushing yards on 593 carries (7.7 ypc avg.), as well as compiled 48 rushing touchdowns for the Greyhounds.

He earned All-GLVC First-Team honors (for a consecutive year) and earned All-America honorable mention honors this past season.

The Colts are obviously in need of additional running back depth right now, as star running back Jonathan Taylor is currently on the Active/PUP list (*and may hold out) and top backup Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during Monday’s training camp practice—which is expected to keep him out around the next six weeks or so as a recovery timetable.

Clinton is a nearby Chicago, Illinois product who played his collegiate football of course locally at UIndy, so this is a good opportunity for him to compete for a roster spot and showcase what he can do throughout training camp and preseason for Indianapolis.