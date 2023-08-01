Report: Colts work out USFL TE LaMichael Pettway on Tuesday

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out USFL Birmingham Stallions tight end LaMichael Pettway on Tuesday:

During 8 games (3 starts) in 2023, Pettway caught 8 receptions for 99 receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions for the recent USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

The 6’2”, 221 pound wideout/tight end played collegiately at both Iowa State and Arkansas, and he was previously All-Big 12 honorable mention for the Cyclones following the 2019 season.

This is the time of year, where NFL teams are constantly kicking the tires on workout players to churn out the bottom of their roster in the hopes of finding better players for those last few spots, so the Colts taking a look at the athletic tight end isn’t out of the ordinary.