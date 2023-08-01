 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts training camp ‘Day 5’ takeaways: Anthony Richardson returns, but ‘rocky’

Colts top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to the field, but was rocky getting back into full pads.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts had Tuesday morning training camp practice with a ‘Salute to Service’ as the honoring theme.

The biggest story of the day (besides the ongoing Jonathan Taylor saga) may have been the return of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson from minor nose correction surgery:

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anthony Richardson Returns

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rookie Richardson ‘Rocky’ in Return

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Strachan Flashes on the Field

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deon Jackson ‘Running’ With First-Team

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Members of Secondary Progressing Well in Rehab

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...