Colts training camp ‘Day 5’ takeaways: Anthony Richardson returns, but ‘rocky’

The Indianapolis Colts had Tuesday morning training camp practice with a ‘Salute to Service’ as the honoring theme.
The biggest story of the day (besides the ongoing Jonathan Taylor saga) may have been the return of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson from minor nose correction surgery:
Anthony Richardson Returns
Anthony Richardson is suited up and ready to go for the first day in full pads. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023
Anthony Richardson says he’s already breathing better.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 1, 2023
He’s not sure why he waited so long to get the surgery done.
Richardson’s family here. They wanted a post-practice picture with Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/s2F0KoKUQ2
The Rookie Richardson ‘Rocky’ in Return
Gardner Minshew finishes 10-12 with three touchdowns and a pick-6 in 11-on-11 work.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023
Learn-from-it day for Anthony Richardson who took all the first-team reps and was 4-8. Finished strong with 3 completions in the final drill. #Colts
One extra drill to end practice. Fully live. Richardson working with the 2s.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023
Finishes the day 5-12 overall. Last pass bounced off a DL’s helmet and was intercepted by Khalid Kareem. #Colts
This hasn’t been a banner day for Anthony Richardson yet. Chemistry with receivers still a work in progress. As to be expected with a rookie in his fourth practice.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 1, 2023
#Colts practice ends with Anthony Richardson having one of his passes batted and intercepted by Khalid Kareem.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 1, 2023
That about sums up AR’s first padded practice. Struggled throughout.
Mike Strachan Flashes on the Field
Mike Strachan flashing today.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 1, 2023
Seems like an annual August occurrence. Goes without saying, massive year for him.
Mike Strachan is having. A. Day.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023
TD in red zone. Nice catch in 1-on-1s and now climbs over a defender for a sideline grab before motioning to the crowd to bring the noise. #Colts
Mike Strachan just came down with a gorgeous sideline back-shoulder ball in tight coverage, then spun the ball and flexed to the crowd.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 1, 2023
We haven’t really had a standout receiver day yet but Mike Strachan has put his stamp on today. Has made several big catches throughout 1-on-1, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 1, 2023
Deon Jackson ‘Running’ With First-Team
Anthony Richardson with the 1s to start 11-on-11 at the goal line. Deon Jackson started at running back. #Colts— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 1, 2023
Key Members of Secondary Progressing Well in Rehab
Shane Steichen said Julian Blackmon and JuJu Brents are progressing well from their hamstring injuries.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 1, 2023
They’ve missed all five practices so far but the hope is they’ll be out there soon.
