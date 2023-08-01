Colts training camp ‘Day 5’ takeaways: Anthony Richardson returns, but ‘rocky’

The Indianapolis Colts had Tuesday morning training camp practice with a ‘Salute to Service’ as the honoring theme.

The biggest story of the day (besides the ongoing Jonathan Taylor saga) may have been the return of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson from minor nose correction surgery:

Anthony Richardson Returns

Anthony Richardson is suited up and ready to go for the first day in full pads. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023

Anthony Richardson says he’s already breathing better.



He’s not sure why he waited so long to get the surgery done.



Richardson’s family here. They wanted a post-practice picture with Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/s2F0KoKUQ2 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 1, 2023

The Rookie Richardson ‘Rocky’ in Return

Gardner Minshew finishes 10-12 with three touchdowns and a pick-6 in 11-on-11 work.

Learn-from-it day for Anthony Richardson who took all the first-team reps and was 4-8. Finished strong with 3 completions in the final drill. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023

One extra drill to end practice. Fully live. Richardson working with the 2s.

Finishes the day 5-12 overall. Last pass bounced off a DL’s helmet and was intercepted by Khalid Kareem. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023

This hasn’t been a banner day for Anthony Richardson yet. Chemistry with receivers still a work in progress. As to be expected with a rookie in his fourth practice. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 1, 2023

#Colts practice ends with Anthony Richardson having one of his passes batted and intercepted by Khalid Kareem.



That about sums up AR’s first padded practice. Struggled throughout. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 1, 2023

Mike Strachan Flashes on the Field

Mike Strachan flashing today.



Seems like an annual August occurrence. Goes without saying, massive year for him. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 1, 2023

Mike Strachan is having. A. Day.

TD in red zone. Nice catch in 1-on-1s and now climbs over a defender for a sideline grab before motioning to the crowd to bring the noise. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 1, 2023

Mike Strachan just came down with a gorgeous sideline back-shoulder ball in tight coverage, then spun the ball and flexed to the crowd. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 1, 2023

We haven’t really had a standout receiver day yet but Mike Strachan has put his stamp on today. Has made several big catches throughout 1-on-1, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 1, 2023

Deon Jackson ‘Running’ With First-Team

Anthony Richardson with the 1s to start 11-on-11 at the goal line. Deon Jackson started at running back. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 1, 2023

Key Members of Secondary Progressing Well in Rehab