Colts sign OT Dan Skipper; Waive OT Jordan Murray, TE Kaden Smith

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team signed offensive tackle Dan Skipper (and tight end LaMichael Pettway) and waived offensive tackle Jordan Murray and tight end Kaden Smith in corresponding roster moves.

The 6’9”, 330 pound Skipper is well-traveled, having played for the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and now the Colts during his 6-year NFL career (*including practice squad stints).

He’s appeared in 29 career games, making 5 starts—all with the Lions last year.

Skipper has been much more well regarded as a run blocker, than a pass blocker.

The Colts are pretty inexperienced as far as their offensive line depth is concerned—particularly at offensive tackle. While Skipper doesn’t have a wealth of starting experience to draw upon, he’s at least started a handful of games to his name as recently as 2022.