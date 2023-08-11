Colts Training Camp Takeaways Day 10: QB Anthony Richardson To Start Preseason Opener Against Bills

Day 10 of training camp for the Indianapolis Colts was on Thursday. Some rain overnight caused practice to be moved indoors. The Colts were not in full pads, and practice was fairly light as the team looks to Saturday for their first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s what stood out most on Day 10 of training camp:

QB Anthony Richardson named starter for preseason matchup against Bills

Aside from practice itself, the most important takeaway was that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be the starter during the Colts’ preseason opener against Buffalo on Saturday, according to head coach Shane Steichen. “Anthony will start the game, and then we’ll go from there,” Steichen said. The remaining starters will be “case-by-case.” The Colts clearly like what they’ve seen from their rookie quarterback throughout camp, and Saturday will give the team their first glance at how Richardson will perform against an opposing team.

As far as Richardson’s practice performance is concerned, the rookie struggled a bit. Richardson completed just 5-of-12 passes with a few throws that he sailed during the 11-on-11 period. Richardson had a would-be interception dropped by safety Trevor Denbow and took a sack early on as well.

WR Josh Downs continues to impress and improve

Quarterback Anthony Richardson isn’t the only Colts’ rookie that continues to stand out. Fellow rookie wide receiver Josh Downs has been extremely impressive throughout much of training camp, and he continues to improve with each practice. Downs caught four passes on Thursday and received high praise from veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who called Downs “an advanced route runner.”

Downs’ route running and elusiveness shows up on nearly every catch. The former third-round pick could end up having a major role as Indianapolis’ slot receiver for the upcoming season.

Colts’ defense gets best of offense

On a day where both the first and second-team offenses had their share of struggles. it was the Colts’ defense that had quite the day. The defense got the best of Indy’s offense in many ways Thursday. Several pass rushers, including Dayo Odeyingbo and Genard Avery, made their presence felt on more than one occasion.

Odeyingbo had a few pressures going against second-year left tackle Bernard Raimann, and Avery would’ve had a sack of quarterback Anthony Richardson early on. Avery continues to stand out throughout reps as well. Indy’s secondary also had some impressive moments, including a near-interception by safety Trevor Denbow and a few nice pass breakups by cornerback Dallis Flowers.