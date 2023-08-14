All My Colts

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in the middle of a soap opera.

In this week’s episode, the drama continues between the team and Jonathan Taylor. Stephen Holder reported that the previous demands have not changed; Taylor still wants to be traded.

Jonathan Taylor is expected back at Colts training camp this week. But first, a couple notable points:



1) Taylor’s position has not changed: He still wants to be traded.



2) He has communicated to the team that he’ll practice/play only when he is 100%. https://t.co/ZTWBZNUrwj — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 13, 2023

I previously broke the story that Jonathan Taylor had been body snatched as he appears to have been replaced by his evil twin. As the evil twin continues to keep the real Taylor locked away in his cabin in the woods, Mike Chappell provided credence to this notion by stating that seeking treatment away from the team is highly unconventional.

Shane Steichen reiterated Colts expect Jonathan Taylor back at camp this week. He practices when he's cleared medically. It was noteworthy last week when JT opted to do his rehab away from the team. That's not even remotely normal. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 13, 2023

Head coach Shane Steichen offered vague updates such as “should be” and “no exact date” when asked if and when Taylor would rejoin the team. This only fueled the intrigue.

Some of the suspense was put on hold due this off-site treatment, but just like a character you assumed was written off the show when they threw themselves off the cliff, Taylor is back...dum, dum, dum... well, sort of.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who has been away from the team getting additional rehab on his ankle, is back today, source said. He remains on PUP and his stance has not changed. But he has returned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Soap operas are a dying breed. That is evident by the fact that after 57 years, Days of Our Lives is leaving NBC and moving to Peacock. The daytime soap just doesn’t hold the same appeal it once did. The drama gets old and wears the viewers out. Colts fans are also getting worn out by the constant “will he, won’t he”. The Colts have to be seriously considering whether to write Taylor out of the script.

Like a character who can’t wake up from a coma, Jonathan Taylor can’t seem to shake off that “football related injury” to his ankle suffered some eight months ago. All Colts fans can do is stand by his bedside and hope he wakes up soon.