Report: Colts Signing Former Cleveland Browns’ Safety Ronnie Harrison To One-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are signing former Cleveland Browns’ safety Ronnie Harrison to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Harrison’s agency.

Colts are signing former Browns’ safety Ronnie Harrison to a one-year contract. The deal has been confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

A former third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Harrison most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns and recorded a total of 128 tackles (80 solo), 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections during over the last three seasons with the team. In 2022, Harrison started five games for the Browns, recording 16 solo tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass deflection.

Harrison’s most productive season came in 2019 with the Jaguars when he started 14 games for the franchise and recorded two interceptions, two sacks, nine pass deflections and 77 combined tackles (44 solo).

Both Julian Blackmon (hamstring) and Rodney Thomas II (toe) are dealing with injuries. Harrison, 26, adds some needed experience at an important spot with inexperienced depth behind both starting safeties.

According to IndyStar Colts insider Joel A. Erickson, Thomas should be returning sometime soon. As for Blackmon, he’s been at practice and was recently spotted doing some work with cornerback Kenny Moore II last week, but there’s no new update on when he may return to on-field action.

Rodney Thomas II should be back soon, I'm told. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 14, 2023

The signing of Harrison certainly makes sense for Indianapolis, and it seems likely that the veteran safety sees some starting reps with the absences of both Blackmon and Thomas II.