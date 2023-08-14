Colts sign safety Teez Tabor; Waive RB Zavier Scott with an injury settlement

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team signed safety Teez Tabor and waived running back Zavier Scott with an injury settlement in a corresponding roster move:

It’s the second safety that the Colts signed on the day, as the team also agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr.—as both Julian Blackmon (hamstring) and Rodney Thomas II (toe) are still dealing with ongoing injuries.

Originally a 2017 second round pick of the Detroit Lions out of Florida, the 6’0”, 201 pound safety has yet to find a long-term home, having also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks organizations.

He’s appeared in 38 career games, making 7 starts and recording 59 tackles (47 solo).

Most recently, he played in 10 games (1 start) for the Seahawks last season (37% of the team’s total special teams snaps), finishing the season with 9 tackles (5 solo).

While Tabor has never lived up to early draft billing at the pro level, he makes for an interesting training camp and preseason depth piece for the Colts, adding extra competition (and a potential special teams piece) to a depleted position.