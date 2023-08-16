Colts Reacts Survey Preseason 1

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country.

The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up one week of preseason, and we now know that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will continue to be the team’s starter for the foreseeable future—even entering the regular season.

The Horseshoe hopes that it has finally found its franchise quarterback for the next decade plus, but Richardson will likely undergo his own growing pains like any young passer.

That being said, the tantalizing combination of athleticism, arm strength, and unique pocket presence is already reakky fun to watch. Not to mention, Richardson’s special feel for already throwing an effective deep ball. Despite his youth, he’s shown great poise.

Colts fans are still awaiting word regarding the future status of star running back Jonathan Taylor, who’s reported back to the team’s training camp facilities this week but is still rehabbing his ankle. His eventual return to the Indy offense would be a big boost to the Colts ground game and further complement Richardson regarding RPO play-calling.

So with the ‘Anthony Richardson era’ officially being underway, how confident are Colts fans entering Preseason Week 2 regarding the future of the organization?

With Richardson in the fold, I’m guessing at least a little better than regarding how last season disappointedly went.