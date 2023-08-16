Colts GM Chris Ballard: ‘We need to get Jonathan Taylor 100% healthy before we do anything’

According to general manager Chris Ballard, the Indianapolis Colts’ focus is getting disgruntled star running back Jonathan Taylor healthy first and foremost (via SiriusXM NFL):

“Look, I think the world of Jonathan (Taylor),” Ballard said Tuesday after training camp practice via Sirius XM NFL. “He’s been a great Colt. Been a great player for the Colts. Unfortunately, last year, he got hurt early in the season. Was dinged all year. Fought through it. Finally got to a point where he had to have the surgery. Now, he’s finishing his rehab process. Hopefully, as we move forward here, we’ll get him back, but we need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen reportedly indicated that Taylor is back at Grand Park at the team’s training camp facilities, but he’s still rehabbing his ankle—having recently gone off-site over the past week to conduct his own rehab.

It also shows that—at least publicly, the Colts may be doing their best to help mend what had become a severely fractured relationship since the beginning of training camp.

There have been reports that the Colts have been “hoping to settle things” down with Taylor, who’s also reportedly been more amicable as of late around the team’s facility.

Unfortunately, Taylor, who is in the last year of his rookie contract and is seeking a lucrative extension, had his contract negotiations made too public and personal between both sides—instead of keeping such talks soundly behind closed doors.

However, it does sound like the Colts want Taylor back, but he has to get fully healthy first.