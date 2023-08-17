Colts Training Camp ‘Day 12’: Rookie Josh Downs flashes in joint practice against Bears

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Chicago Bears on Wednesday for the first of two joint training camp practices before the pair’s Week 2 preseason game at the Luke.

Former Colts defensive coordinator, now Bears head coach Matt Eberflus returned to Westfield. Both teams feature highly athletic dual-threat starting quarterbacks and some fast zone defenses backing them up.

It may have been rookie Josh Downs who was the star of the day for Indianapolis offensively, while 2nd-year safety Nick Cross had two interceptions against two different Bears quarterbacks on defense.

Anthony Richardson Takes Underneath Routes; O-Line Has Flags

Day 1 of joint practices over:



-Had Anthony Richardson 15-19. Mostly underneath stuff. Way too many penalties though on OL + several “sacks”



-Good night from Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II in forcing turnovers



-Justin Fields hit a couple of big plays in a full field 11-on-11… — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2023

Anthony Richardson just threw a dime to Amari Rogers in 1-on-1s for a TD. About a 30-yard throw with an over the shoulder catch. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 16, 2023

Anthony Richardson threw a pick in 7-on-7. Air-mailed it across the middle to Josh Downs, who wasn’t really near the ball and didn’t even jump for it because it was so high. Eddie Jackson picked it. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 16, 2023

Richardson finishes his first 11-on-11 drill with a nice run up the middle. Went 2-for-3 passing with short completions to Kylen Granson and Evan Hull.

Missed Alec Pierce with a low throw. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2023

I’ve got Richardson at 16 of 20 in 11-on-11 against Bears today.



Lots of penalties on o line, though. Believe there were 4 holds, 2 false starts — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 16, 2023

Rookie Wideout Josh Downs Flashes Again

Josh Downs had a nice 1-on-1 period: pic.twitter.com/mr8IQ3AQtf — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 16, 2023

#Colts HC Shane Steichen on Josh Downs: “He catches everything.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 17, 2023

Josh Downs flashed during 1-on-1s with a TD catch as the highlight.

And that has continued early in 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2023

Starting Colts Offensive Tackles Impress

Thought Raimann & Braden Smith looked good in 1-on-1’s against Ngakoue, Terrell Lewis.



Dakoda Shepley had a couple nice reps inside. Otherwise I thought the interior of the Colts offensive line had a rough period — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 16, 2023

Battle of Moores

Kenny Moore II vs. DJ Moore was a fun battle in 1-on-1’s.



Kenny got a PBU on one clear win, then whistled for a flag on a tight battle when DJ whipped out his absurd change of direction. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2023

Safeties Rodney Thomas II and Nick Cross Have Interceptions

During 11-on-11, Justin Fields was picked off by the Colts’ Rodney Thomas on a deep ball intended for Darnell Mooney. Ball was under thrown. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 16, 2023

Colts safety Nick Cross picked off Bears backup QB PJ Walker during 7-on-7. It was a short pass near the middle of the field. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 16, 2023

In the second round of 11-on-11, #Colts safety Nick Cross gets his second interception of the day, this time grabbing a tipped pass over the middle from #Bears QB Justin Fields. Fields finished 1-of-2 with a short scramble as well. @thbsports — Kyle Smedley (@KyleSmedley_) August 16, 2023

Some Injury Updates

Will Fries has a wrap on his right calf — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 16, 2023

Braden Smith is back practicing today.



Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox are still out. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2023