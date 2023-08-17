Colts sign WR Tyler Adams, Place WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve with torn ACL

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has signed former Butler University wideout Tyler Adams and placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on injured reserve with a torn ACL in a corresponding roster move:

Regarding Dulin, the 26 year old wide receiver has been a versatile player for the Colts roster in recent seasons, serving as both positional depth and a core special teamer.

Playing in 12 games (2 starts) this past season, he recorded 15 receptions for 207 receiving yards (13.8 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception. He played in 58% of the Colts’ total special teams snaps last year. He missed some time during 2022 with a serious toe injury.

As a wide receiver, Dulin’s a serviceable deep threat depth piece, while on special teams, he’s an impact gunner. His roster value will assuredly be missed with what’s presumably a season-ending injury before the 2023 campaign even started.

Meanwhile, Adams is a former standout for Butler University and had been previously signed by the Colts after participating in their local pro day and rookie minicamp. He was waived when the Colts signed veteran wideout Breshad Perriman in early June.

While Adams likely faces an uphill battle to make the Colts final roster this late in training camp and preseason, he’ll have an opportunity to showcase what he can do—particularly on special teams, where Dulin’s year-long absence will likely be felt the most.