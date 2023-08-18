Report: Colts DE Genard Avery to go on injured reserve with season-ending knee injury

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are placing defensive end Genard Avery on injured reserve with a season-ending LCL/meniscus knee injury:

Another day, another notable injury in Indianapolis: the Colts are placing DE Genard Avery on injured reserve due to an LCL/meniscus knee injury that will require season-ending surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

It’s an impactful blow to the Colts defensive line, as Avery had flashed a bit in camp as the backup ‘LEO’ and was expected to be a primary rotational reserve.

With starter Samson Ebukam suffering a lower right leg injury during yesterday’s joint training camp practice, the Colts depth is already being tested.

Avery had signed with the Colts to a 1-year, $1.08M deal earlier this offseason.

The 27 year old appeared in 9 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, recording 5 tackles and a sack.

It does make the Colts’ late offseason signing of Al-Quadin Muhammad all the more important and could potentially mean an increased role for 3rd-year pro Dayo Odeyingbo.