Colts Reacts Survey Results Preseason 1: Anthony Richardson’s arrival ignites confidence

The Indianapolis Colts ‘Reacts Survey Preseason 1’ results are in . . . and . . . drum roll please, Horseshoe fans’ confidence has been restored, largely due to the arrival of top rookie quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson:

Specifically, 84% of Colts fans who took the poll believe that the team is headed in the right direction, and that’s likely large in part because of the belief they found their franchise QB.

It’s a far cry from the very low confidence numbers that Colts fans had down the stretch to end last season, when the team was clearly going nowhere fast and had no viable long-term answer internally at the league’s most important position.

While it’s no guarantee that Richardson reaches his ultimate ceiling, his high-end makeup, athleticism, and encouraging signs of early development in the passing game at least give him a puncher’s chance of one day becoming an elite NFL starting quarterback.

As it stands, the Colts (0-1) host the Chicago Bears (1-0) during Week 2 of preseason.

After holding consecutive joint training camp practices with the Bears earlier this week, the two will square off—and Colts fans will hopefully get to see at least a little more of Richardson.