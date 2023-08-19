Colts Preseason Week 2 Primer: Indy hosts Bears after consecutive joint training camp practices

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will square off against the Chicago Bears (0-1) after hosting consecutive joint training camp practices against former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’s squad earlier this week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM EST, and the game can be viewed locally on FOX59.

The Bears are not expected to play starting quarterback Justin Fields, as well as select other starters, after having simulated first-team action already this week against the Colts in prior training camp practices.

It’s a fair question of how long new Colts head coach Shane Steichen will play his starters—including rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who could use at least some light work.

Things I’ll be watching:

All eyes of course will be on Richardson if he plays, regarding his growth and development particularly in the passing game.

Who’s emerging in the Colts backfield with Jonathan Taylor out?

Can the offensive line clean up some of the problems and mistakes from this week?

Who’s standing out in the Colts young secondary?

Which wide receiver lower on the depth chart can distance themselves from the pack?

Of course, one of the biggest things will just be staying healthy too. The Colts lost a few players to season-ending knee injuries already to end the week, so it’ll be important that they avoid anymore significant injuries just ahead of the start of the regular season.