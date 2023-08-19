 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts vs. Bears: Preseason Week 2 Open Thread

It’s Colts game day! Please feel free to share your comments, thoughts, and musings during preseason Week 2 against the Bears.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) host the Chicago Bears (1-0) for Week 2 of this year’s preseason, with kickoff at 7 PM EST, and the game able to be viewed locally on FOX59.

Among the game day stories to watch:

  • How long will rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts starters play? (*If at all)
  • Will Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard continue to regain his prior form?
  • Can the Colts offensive line continue to build continuity and avoid mistakes?
  • Who’s going to stand out in a young Colts secondary?
  • Does a Colts running back break out in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor out?
  • Ex-Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus returning to Indianapolis.
  • Colts general manager Chris Ballard facing off against his former organization.
  • Can the Colts stay healthy?

Even if it’s still preseason, these are just a few of the headlines entering today’s game.

With it being game day, please feel free to share your comments, thoughts, or musings.

