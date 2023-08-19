Colts vs. Bears: Preseason Week 2 Open Thread

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) host the Chicago Bears (1-0) for Week 2 of this year’s preseason, with kickoff at 7 PM EST, and the game able to be viewed locally on FOX59.

Among the game day stories to watch:

How long will rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts starters play? (*If at all)

Will Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard continue to regain his prior form?

Can the Colts offensive line continue to build continuity and avoid mistakes?

Who’s going to stand out in a young Colts secondary?

Does a Colts running back break out in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor out?

Ex-Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus returning to Indianapolis.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard facing off against his former organization.

Can the Colts stay healthy?

Even if it’s still preseason, these are just a few of the headlines entering today’s game.

With it being game day, please feel free to share your comments, thoughts, or musings.