Colts vs. Bears: Preseason Week 2 Open Thread

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) host the Chicago Bears (1-0) for Week 2 of this year’s preseason, with kickoff at 7 PM EST, and the game able to be viewed locally on FOX59.
Among the game day stories to watch:
- How long will rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts starters play? (*If at all)
- Will Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard continue to regain his prior form?
- Can the Colts offensive line continue to build continuity and avoid mistakes?
- Who’s going to stand out in a young Colts secondary?
- Does a Colts running back break out in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor out?
- Ex-Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus returning to Indianapolis.
- Colts general manager Chris Ballard facing off against his former organization.
- Can the Colts stay healthy?
Even if it’s still preseason, these are just a few of the headlines entering today’s game.
With it being game day, please feel free to share your comments, thoughts, or musings.
