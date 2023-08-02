Colts QB Anthony Richardson inadvertently ‘bulks up’ to 250 pounds with added muscle

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson told the media on Tuesday that he has inadvertently increased his playing weight from 240 to 250 pounds—as a result of his muscle mass growing (which is likely the byproduct of undergoing a pro football team’s training/nutrition regime) [via the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson]:

Anthony Richardson says he played at 240 pounds at Florida, but he’s 248, 250 now.



Asked why he wanted to put on weight, he says “I didn’t. That’s just my body, muscle mass growing”



Some people are literally built different. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 1, 2023

Richardson was already plenty big entering the league, but it appears he’s gotten even bigger—and in a good way, not to repeat some of the out-of-shape antics of prior top rookie, ultimately busts at NFL quarterback.

If you want to feel Richardson, see him throwing at 6’4”, 250 pounds in training camp workouts next to Sam Ehlinger (6’2”, 225 pounds) and Gardner Minshew (6’1”, 225 pounds), and he may as well look like DeForest Buckner, relatively speaking at the position.

Richardson still has a ways to go in developing as a young passer, particularly as it relates to the short and intermediate throwing game. That being said, he has the physical tools and the ideal build to be ultimately great, especially with his strong character and makeup.

That extra muscle mass and strength can only help when it comes to taking big league hits at the next level—as the Colts are widely expected to utilize Richardson’s legs early on, particularly as it relates to the RPO game and play-action.

After all, the new head coach for the Colts, Shane Steichen, just called offensive plays for NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts last season—except Richardson is a lot bigger in sheer size.

Even more so now.