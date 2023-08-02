Report: Colts Sign Former Packers and Texans’ WR Amari Rodgers; Waive WR Johnny King

The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers, according to Adam Schefter.

Colts signed former Packers and Texans’ WR Amari Rodgers and waived WR Johnny King. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023

A former third-round pick by the Packers out of Clemson, Rodgers has appeared in 32 games (two starts) between Green Bay and the Houston Texans, hauling in a combined 204 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old wideout also provides Indianapolis with punt and kick-returning experience, something the Colts may have been searching for with former running back Nyheim Hines being trade to the Buffalo Bills last season and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. being waived by the team recently.

In his career, Rodgers has 626 combined kick and punt-return yards on 74 total returns. Perhaps Rodgers finds more of a special teams role with Indianapolis in the future.

Along with his special teams’ experience, Rodgers does provide Indianapolis with more speed and competition at the wide receiver spot as training camp progresses. Rodgers’ 4.4 40-yard dash time could certainly be an element of his game the Colts look to take advantage of.