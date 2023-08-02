Report: Colts work out trio of running backs—including Kenyan Drake

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a trio of running backs: Kenyan Drake, Benny Snell, and Devine Ozigbo among them:

Among the names, the veteran Drake is presumably the biggest.

Originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he’s also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens organizations.

The 29 year old has 867 total carries for 3,866 total rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry avg.) and 33 rushing touchdowns during 101 career games (44 starts).

Drake appeared in 12 games for the Ravens last year, making 5 starts and having 109 carries for 482 total rushing yards (4.4 ypc. avg.) and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Of course, the Colts could use the veteran running back depth with star running back Jonathan Taylor on Active/PUP and a potential hold-out candidate, while primary backup Zack Moss suffered a broken arm earlier in the week during training cam practice that’s expected to keep him out for around the next four to six weeks.

Right now, the Colts don’t many seasoned running back options, as veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew is the team’s most experienced ball carrier—being the only player on the Colts active roster with more than 100+ career carries.

That being said, Deon Jackson was productive when called upon in limited action last year—even making two starts for Indianapolis. He’s the ‘next man up’ with the first-team offense, even though an experienced option like Drake could provide a veteran backup behind him in the interim period.