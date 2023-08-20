 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Did the Colts make the right decision to not play Anthony Richardson in preseason game number two?

The rookie QB sat out the second preseason game. Did anyone benefit from that decision?

By Jon Spradley
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, walked out of the tunnel in pads for the team’s second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He warmed up, but within a hour before the opening kick, fans didn’t know who they would witness behind center. For those who’d hoped to see the dynamic product out of Florida play in front of the home crowd, Mike Chappell posted what most fans feared would be a worst case scenario.

Apparently, even that was too optimistic as Richardson never found his way into game action with Gardner Minshew filling in the starting role.

I was disappointed, and I watched the game from home. I didn’t buy a ticket, make the drive downtown, pay for parking, buy an overpriced soft pretzel, and anticipate Richardson only to get the rug pulled out at the last second. This is a quarterback who’s biggest knock is not having enough experience. Before the draft, it was said ad nauseum that Richardson was so hard to evaluate because the sample size was too small, yet the coaches decided they had seen enough in the joint practices.

For someone who just turned 21, nine passes doesn’t seem like too heavy a load. His athletic prowess is what sets him apart from the rest of the signal callers in league, but nine passes pushes him to the limit? I am sure Anthony Richardson had no say in whether he suited up because I doubt he would have been content with an earpiece roaming the sideline. This was a pure coaching decision. It sounds like he may see the field next week, but that has not been decided yet.

Yes, he got some reps in against the Bear’s first team defense, and that was valuable. Yes, that same first team defense didn’t play last night, so the value of experience would be lowered. Richardson needs experience though, and the fans need something to cheer for. This once proud fanbase has been through a lot recently. We finally have something to get excited for, and we didn’t get to see it in action last night.

Yes, no one should be outraged. At the end of the day, it is a preseason football game. It isn’t that deep. At the same time, however, just like the $12 pretzel fans bought, you can’t blame them for being salty.

