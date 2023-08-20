Did the Colts make the right decision to not play Anthony Richardson in preseason game number two?

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, walked out of the tunnel in pads for the team’s second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He warmed up, but within a hour before the opening kick, fans didn’t know who they would witness behind center. For those who’d hoped to see the dynamic product out of Florida play in front of the home crowd, Mike Chappell posted what most fans feared would be a worst case scenario.

Anthony Richardson out warming up. No word if he’s playing. I’d let him come out of tunnel with 1s, hand off 3 times on first series then take away his helmet. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 19, 2023

Apparently, even that was too optimistic as Richardson never found his way into game action with Gardner Minshew filling in the starting role.

If AR doesn't play tonight, it will be a major letdown for the fans who showed up anticipating their first look at Richardson. Instead, they'll get a lot of Minshew. I just don't get it. He's Anthony Richardson, a guy who played 13 college games, not Peyton Freaking Manning. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) August 19, 2023

I was disappointed, and I watched the game from home. I didn’t buy a ticket, make the drive downtown, pay for parking, buy an overpriced soft pretzel, and anticipate Richardson only to get the rug pulled out at the last second. This is a quarterback who’s biggest knock is not having enough experience. Before the draft, it was said ad nauseum that Richardson was so hard to evaluate because the sample size was too small, yet the coaches decided they had seen enough in the joint practices.

Anthony Richardson didn't get much work in the final joint practice vs. the Bears. I had him at 2-6 with a swing pass for one completion. Granted, 3 were called back on penalties. But that was not a challenging assignment for the rookie.



Curious what next week in Philly brings. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 19, 2023

For someone who just turned 21, nine passes doesn’t seem like too heavy a load. His athletic prowess is what sets him apart from the rest of the signal callers in league, but nine passes pushes him to the limit? I am sure Anthony Richardson had no say in whether he suited up because I doubt he would have been content with an earpiece roaming the sideline. This was a pure coaching decision. It sounds like he may see the field next week, but that has not been decided yet.

Shane Steichen hinted strongly tonight that the Colts will play their starters (including Anthony Richardson), at least to some extent, next week in Philly.



"Is it leaning toward possibly those guys playing in Philly? Absolutely. But i haven't made that decision." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 20, 2023

Yes, he got some reps in against the Bear’s first team defense, and that was valuable. Yes, that same first team defense didn’t play last night, so the value of experience would be lowered. Richardson needs experience though, and the fans need something to cheer for. This once proud fanbase has been through a lot recently. We finally have something to get excited for, and we didn’t get to see it in action last night.

I get being disappointed that the home fans didn’t get to see him. Totally understand it. But I do not understand those who are literally outraged about it. It’s not hard to understand, even if it’s still open to debate. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 20, 2023

Yes, no one should be outraged. At the end of the day, it is a preseason football game. It isn’t that deep. At the same time, however, just like the $12 pretzel fans bought, you can’t blame them for being salty.