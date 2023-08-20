Week 2 Preseason: Colts take down Bears 24-17 with late game surge

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up Week 2 of preseason, taking down the Chicago Bears 24-17 with a late game surge.

While neither the Colts Anthony Richardson nor the Bears Justin Fields started (or played) during this week’s preseason matchup, there were still some things to take note of.

Both Colts quarterbacks played pretty well. Minshew received the nod with the first team offense, completing 13 of 15 passing attempts for 107 passing yards and a touchdown pass, which was a 4-yard pass to Juwann Winfree on 3rd and goal early in the second quarter).

Meanwhile, Ehlinger came in relief of Minshew late in the first half. He completed 9 of 14 passing attempts for 124 passing yards, but may have made his biggest impact using his legs—including a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the 4th quarter.

Other highlights included a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Jake Funk to give the Colts a late game lead in which they’d never relinquish.

Recent wideout signing James Washington had an impactful debut, catching a 42 yard reception, even after having just been signed earlier this week.

Rookie wideout Josh Downs caught 2 receptions for 20 receiving yards, while fellow rookie (and tight end) Will Mallory added 2 receptions for 29 receiving yards.

2nd-year safety Nick Cross led all Colts defenders with 8 tackles, while rookie edge Titus Leo, linebacker Grant Stuard, defensive end Khalid Kareem, and safety Trevor Denbow each contributed a sack respectively.

The Colts will wrap up preseason next Thursday, traveling to the Philadelphia Eagles.