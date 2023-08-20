Colts’ LB Shaquille Leonard in concussion protocol; RB Jonathan Taylor expected back

According to Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a concussion during Wednesday’s joint training camp practice and remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, another Colts star, running back Jonathan Taylor, is expected back at the team’s training camp facilities after an excused absence attending to a personal matter (via The IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson):

Colts expect Jonathan Taylor back tomorrow, Steichen doesn’t know if the RB will practice — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 20, 2023

It’s obviously a tough blow for Leonard, who had been making some real encouraging strides returning from a consecutive back surgery this offseason. He has been nearly a full participant in training camp practices since the team began practicing in full pads.

He suffered a broken nose and concussion during Week 4 of last season, so obviously, this is not a positive sign regarding repeated head injuries.

Meanwhile, Taylor returns to the Colts training camp facilities after spending roughly the past week away from the team to attend to an excused absence regarding a personal matter. It appeared to be merely a coincidence that Taylor has an active trade request and his contract situation remains tumultuous with the Colts (*although one that has recently improved between both sides)—as his excused absence appears to be legitimate.

Taylor’s offseason surgically repaired ankle has not been medically cleared, and with just a week of preseason left and the regular season rapidly approaching on September 10th, it’s a major question mark of whether he’ll be ready, available, and healthy for the opener.