Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson to start preseason finale against Eagles

According to head coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

Steichen announced Anthony Richardson will start vs Eagles Thursday https://t.co/UnSwKzvMtQ — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 22, 2023

That presumably bodes well that the majority of the Colts starters will play—particularly along the offensive line, to better protect their top rookie quarterback (as there’s typically a major drop-off in quality and play between NFL teams’ first and second team o-line units).

Now, for how long, remains to be seen—as it could very well be for limited action, namely a series or two to begin the first quarter. Having just held a joint training camp practice with the Eagles on Tuesday and in a short week, the Colts may not have the freshest legs as is.

Having sat out last weekend’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears because the Colts already hosted consecutive joint training camp practices mid-week, this should provide Richardson with extra ‘game day’ reps with the regular season a little over two weeks away.

He can put the finishing touches on an offseason that has already seen him make significant strides and growth as a passer, as well as in learning the Colts’ offensive system and playbook.

His play — even in limited action, will definitely be something to watch for on Thursday Night Football. Perhaps most importantly though, the Colts will want him and the team to stay healthy.