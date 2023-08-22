Feathers Fly: Colts joint practice with Eagles features two fights

The Indianapolis Colts held a joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday just ahead of the two teams’ Thursday Night Football matchup.

Tempers flared, as the two sides engaged in not one, but two fights during the afternoon—finally ending practice when Dayo Odeyingo shouted out ‘pleasantries’ to Eagles’ All-Pro center Jason Kelce, after arguably a bushleague late hit on Indy linebacker Zaire Franklin.

DeForest Buckner Returns

DeForest Buckner is BACK from his foot injury. He’s lined up next to Grover Stewart with the 1st-team defense in 11-on-11.



Big boost for the #Colts defense. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Big Buck is back. pic.twitter.com/BSU2hmj025 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 22, 2023

Colts Interior O-Line Play Struggles Vs. Eagles Dominant DT Duo

The Colts’ attempts to block Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are going about how you would imagine. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Colts Disgruntled RB Jonathan Taylor In Attendance

Jonathan Taylor is here. First practice he has attended in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/zGq2tWatkg — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

JT chatting with Colts legend Marvin Harrison pic.twitter.com/RZ1DsSgdbQ — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023

Zaire Franklin Has Parting Words for Kelce, Who Later Apologizes

Got fight PBP from player.



Zaire Franklin pushed Kenny Gainwell after catch on the play prior. Gainwell had shove of his own to retaliate.



Jason Kelce had enough on the next play. Just decided to let known he wasn’t having it after KG catch.



Benches cleared.#Eagles #Colts — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 22, 2023

We have a fight!



Jalen Hurts hit Kenneth Gainwell in a dump-off and Zaire Franklin cracked him to the ground. Then Jason Kelce sprinted over to crack Zaire to the ground and both teams ran out into a 150-player scrum.



We’ll end on that note. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Zaire Franklin on the brawl: "Thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye... but it's all good. I might get a chance to look them in the eye on Thursday." #Colts https://t.co/BDEF2R9TgM pic.twitter.com/AQw3tbpi3e — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023

Eagles longtime captain Jason Kelce expresses regret in his role escalating the fight with the Colts. Kelce said his emotions got the best of him, he labeled his pummeling of Zaire Franklin into the ground as a “cheap shot.” Kelce calls Franklin a tremendous player. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 22, 2023

Veteran Derek Barnett’s Initial Punch on Richardson Sparks Feud

FIGHT!



Looked like Barnett might have hit Richardson to get the ball out. Colts didn’t like it



Barnett gets into a fight, tons of #Eagles run over, including Jalen Carter, who had to be held back



Practice getting feisty — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 22, 2023

Colts Tight End Room Getting Healthier

Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Drew Ogletree (shoulder) are back today, but Jelani Woods (hamstring) is still out.



The TE room is getting some help again. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Shaquille Leonard Remains in League Concussion Protocol

Shaquille Leonard (brain injury) is not practicing today. I haven’t seen him here at practice yet either. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

