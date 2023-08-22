Feathers Fly: Colts joint practice with Eagles features two fights

The Indianapolis Colts held a joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday just ahead of the two teams’ Thursday Night Football matchup.
Tempers flared, as the two sides engaged in not one, but two fights during the afternoon—finally ending practice when Dayo Odeyingo shouted out ‘pleasantries’ to Eagles’ All-Pro center Jason Kelce, after arguably a bushleague late hit on Indy linebacker Zaire Franklin.
DeForest Buckner Returns
DeForest Buckner is BACK from his foot injury. He’s lined up next to Grover Stewart with the 1st-team defense in 11-on-11.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
Big boost for the #Colts defense.
Big Buck is back. pic.twitter.com/BSU2hmj025— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 22, 2023
Colts Interior O-Line Play Struggles Vs. Eagles Dominant DT Duo
The Colts’ attempts to block Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are going about how you would imagine.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
Colts Disgruntled RB Jonathan Taylor In Attendance
Jonathan Taylor is here. First practice he has attended in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/zGq2tWatkg— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
JT chatting with Colts legend Marvin Harrison pic.twitter.com/RZ1DsSgdbQ— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023
Zaire Franklin Has Parting Words for Kelce, Who Later Apologizes
Got fight PBP from player.— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 22, 2023
Zaire Franklin pushed Kenny Gainwell after catch on the play prior. Gainwell had shove of his own to retaliate.
Jason Kelce had enough on the next play. Just decided to let known he wasn’t having it after KG catch.
Benches cleared.#Eagles #Colts
We have a fight!— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
Jalen Hurts hit Kenneth Gainwell in a dump-off and Zaire Franklin cracked him to the ground. Then Jason Kelce sprinted over to crack Zaire to the ground and both teams ran out into a 150-player scrum.
We’ll end on that note.
Zaire Franklin on the brawl: "Thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye... but it's all good. I might get a chance to look them in the eye on Thursday." #Colts https://t.co/BDEF2R9TgM pic.twitter.com/AQw3tbpi3e— Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) August 22, 2023
Eagles longtime captain Jason Kelce expresses regret in his role escalating the fight with the Colts. Kelce said his emotions got the best of him, he labeled his pummeling of Zaire Franklin into the ground as a “cheap shot.” Kelce calls Franklin a tremendous player.— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 22, 2023
Veteran Derek Barnett’s Initial Punch on Richardson Sparks Feud
FIGHT!— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 22, 2023
Looked like Barnett might have hit Richardson to get the ball out. Colts didn’t like it
Barnett gets into a fight, tons of #Eagles run over, including Jalen Carter, who had to be held back
Practice getting feisty
Colts Tight End Room Getting Healthier
Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Drew Ogletree (shoulder) are back today, but Jelani Woods (hamstring) is still out.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
The TE room is getting some help again.
Shaquille Leonard Remains in League Concussion Protocol
Shaquille Leonard (brain injury) is not practicing today. I haven’t seen him here at practice yet either.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023
Nick Sirianni Has High Praise for Head Coach Shane Steichen
Sirianni on Anthony Richardson: "I haven't seen him practice, but he's in great hands with Shane (Steichen). His resume speaks for itself." #Colts— Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) August 22, 2023
