Feathers Fly: Colts joint practice with Eagles features two fights

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts held a joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday just ahead of the two teams’ Thursday Night Football matchup.

Tempers flared, as the two sides engaged in not one, but two fights during the afternoon—finally ending practice when Dayo Odeyingo shouted out ‘pleasantries’ to Eagles’ All-Pro center Jason Kelce, after arguably a bushleague late hit on Indy linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

DeForest Buckner Returns

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Colts Interior O-Line Play Struggles Vs. Eagles Dominant DT Duo

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colts Disgruntled RB Jonathan Taylor In Attendance

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Zaire Franklin Has Parting Words for Kelce, Who Later Apologizes

Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Veteran Derek Barnett’s Initial Punch on Richardson Sparks Feud

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Colts Tight End Room Getting Healthier

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Shaquille Leonard Remains in League Concussion Protocol

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Nick Sirianni Has High Praise for Head Coach Shane Steichen

