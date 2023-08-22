Colts Reacts Survey: Preseason Finale

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1) for the preseason finale on Thursday Night Football.

While rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts starters largely didn’t play this past weekend against the Chicago Bears, there’s still reason for real optimism in Indianapolis right now—even with the ongoing contract saga with unhappy star running back Jonathan Taylor, who remains on PUP.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen already indicated that Richardson will start against the Eagles—albeit, his playing time may ultimately be limited to a few beginning series.

Even though Taylor is traveling with the team to Philadelphia, Steichen also noted that the former NFL First-Team All-Pro’s surgically repaired ankle still hasn’t been medically cleared.

Tempers flared during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Eagles—including two feuds, one that ultimately ended the scrimmage entirely. Regardless of whether it’s just preseason, the opening few series could mean a little more to both teams after what just transpired—particularly regarding Eagles’ NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s ‘dirty hit.’

There’s also some obvious history between the Colts-Eagles with the whole Nick Sirianni-Shane Steichen head coaching connection at both stops.

With that being said, who will be victorious on Thursday night?