Report: Colts give Jonathan Taylor and his camp a Tuesday deadline to find suitable trade

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Indianapolis Colts have given Jonathan Taylor and his representation a Tuesday deadline to find a suitable trade elsewhere:

“The Indianapolis Colts have given Taylor until Tuesday to find a suitable trade after authorizing the star running back earlier this week to engage with other teams in search of a trade partner,” Holder writes. “Six teams have inquired about Taylor’s availability and two have engaged the Colts with actual trade offers, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.”

Whether any NFL suitor is willing to meet the Colts’ request of a first round pick or the equivalent in trade value remains to be seen—although it appears teams are at least somewhat seriously interested.

Tuesday is a big deal league-wide, as it is the day in which teams are mandated to trim their rosters down to 53 active players. The Colts will want to see who they will have available for the 2023 regular season—and if that will eventually include Taylor in their backfield:

This is perhaps obvious, but regarding Jonathan Taylor:



Next Tuesday, Aug. 29, is a key date regardless of what happens on the trade front. Final roster cuts means players on the active/PUP list must either be activated or moved to reserve/PUP and miss 4 weeks. FYI. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, for what it’s worth, Taylor still wants out from the Colts organization:

“Taylor, meanwhile, is still dug in and wants out, according to multiple sources, so reintegrating him into the lineup could present challenges,” Holder adds. “The Colts still do not seem willing to budge on an extension, at least for now.”

However, potentially precluding any deal right now is that Taylor’s ankle is apparently still not 100% following offseason cleanup surgery, and he remains on the PUP list. That not only possibly limits his trade value, but also his immediate availability with the Colts.