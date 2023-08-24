Colts Preseason Finale Primer: What to watch for Thursday night against Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) travel to the Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1) this week for the preseason finale on Thursday night to wrap up exhibition play (8 PM EST; Prime Video/WRTV).

The two teams held a joint practice earlier this week, and things got a little chippy, resulting in two brawls—one which eventually ended practice entirely.

The Colts starters are expected to play—at least in a limited capacity initially, which means they may be able to settle some scores out there on the playing field.

Among them, starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who after somewhat surprisingly not playing during last weekend’s Week 2 preseason game against the Chicago Bears, will be out there—presumably for a few offensive series like his counterparts.

Once again, all eyes will be on the rookie QB, and how he continues to progress and develop as a passer—as he could use the extra game day reps, even if it’s just preseason.

What else will I be watching for: