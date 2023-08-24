Colts Preseason Finale Primer: What to watch for Thursday night against Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) travel to the Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1) this week for the preseason finale on Thursday night to wrap up exhibition play (8 PM EST; Prime Video/WRTV).
The two teams held a joint practice earlier this week, and things got a little chippy, resulting in two brawls—one which eventually ended practice entirely.
The Colts starters are expected to play—at least in a limited capacity initially, which means they may be able to settle some scores out there on the playing field.
Among them, starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who after somewhat surprisingly not playing during last weekend’s Week 2 preseason game against the Chicago Bears, will be out there—presumably for a few offensive series like his counterparts.
Once again, all eyes will be on the rookie QB, and how he continues to progress and develop as a passer—as he could use the extra game day reps, even if it’s just preseason.
What else will I be watching for:
- Zaire Franklin v. Jason Kelce: Just kidding. I assume this feud may be over after Kelce publicly apologized following Tuesday’s heated scrimmage, but hey, you never know.
- Colts Backfield: With Jonathan Taylor on PUP (and a trade candidate), and top backup Zack Moss recovering, both Deon Jackson and Evan Hull seem like the frontrunners for primary snaps. Can veteran Kenyan Drake or another running back show enough in relief?
- Colts interior offensive line: The Colts may not face a tougher test at defensive tackle this year with the Eagles dominant young pairing of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.
- Rookie Josh Downs: Look every time Downs appears, he seems to make plays. Week 3 of preseason should be no different, especially if he’s featured with the first-team offense.
- Colts Young Secondary: Right now, both DJ Baker II and Dallis Flowers appear to be the heavy favorites to start along the outside at cornerback. It’ll be fun to see how they hold up, namely against the likes of say A.J. Brown. Also interested to see whether some of the Colts rookie cornerbacks such as JuJu Brents, Darius Rush, and Jaylon Jones can flash out there.
- Staying healthy: No injuries, please.
Loading comments...