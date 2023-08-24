Report: Colts reject Dolphins trade offer for Jonathan Taylor; Another NFL team has made serious offer

According to The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Indianapolis Colts have engaged in serious trade negotiations with the Miami Dolphins for disgruntled former league rushing champion Jonathan Taylor—which has already included Indy general manager Chris Ballard rejecting at lease one offer:

“The Dolphins and Colts have continued discussions on a Jonathan Taylor trade, with at least one other team believed to have made a serious offer to acquire the 2021 All Pro running back,” writes Jackson. “Miami has made at least one offer, that was not accepted, and continues to engage the Colts in negotiations, according to a source.” “Denver and Chicago are among other teams that reportedly have expressed interest.” “As of Thursday morning, no team was believed to have met Indianapolis’ request for a first-round pick or something comparable in value.”

Right now, it’s only logical that any playoff hopeful that could use an upgrade at starting running back would’ve at least contacted the Colts regarding Taylor’s availability—even if it doesn’t ultimately lead to an offer.

That being said, there are some more serious suitors looking to make another splash for contending purposes, and Miami definitely appears to be among them—having already traded for Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey in back-to-back offseasons respectively.

Not to mention, their trade deadline deal for pass rusher Bradley Chubb this past season.

Taylor’s representation, Malki Kawa, also appears to be pushing Taylor to South Beach—among a handful of other desired NFL destinations.

That being said, the Colts aren’t going to just settle for any trade. Yes, Taylor could be a locker room malcontent until then, but Indianapolis still contains all the leverage and rightfully should hold out for a first round pick—or at least something really significant in return trade value.

Once healthy and activated off PUP, Taylor will eventually have to make himself available or he won’t get paid. Even after the final year of his rookie contract tolls this season, the Colts still have the ability to franchise tag him next offseason—meaning there’s potentially no imminent end in sight for this ongoing saga if a suitable deal can’t be found soon by Indianapolis.