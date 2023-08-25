Report: Colts hire ex-49ers senior analyst Greg Starek as new director of football analytics

According to the IndyStar’s Nate Atkins, the Indianapolis Colts have hired former San Francisco 49ers senior performance analyst Greg Starek as their new director of football analytics:

The Colts have hired Greg Starek as director of football analytics.



Starek spent last year as a senior performance analyst with the 49ers after transitioning from MLB with the Giants. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 25, 2023

It looks like Starek will essentially be filling the vacant role left by former Colts director of football research, John Park, who was hired by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason.

The Colts lost Park, as well as senior football strategy analyst/game management George Li (Carolina Panthers) ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Starek had spent the past year as the 49ers’ senior performance analyst, having previously served as a data scientist for the MLB’s San Francisco Giants for roughly three years.

It’s shaped up to be a new analytics regime in Indianapolis under new head coach Shane Steichen, so here’s hoping for some better results on the field.